Pascal Obispo married with the beautiful Julie: she says more about their life as a couple

Pascal Obispo is one of the greatest French variety singers. His wife, model Julie Hantson, is his first fan. In the pages of Current wife, the thirty-something has poured out on their discreet couple and on his personal projects. From October 12, Julie Obispo will present Julie Obispo’s meetings, a program that will focus on well-being, to listen to on AirZen Radio.

And as always, the top model can count on the support of her partner for this new challenge! “My husband Pascal Obispo will be the first guest but there will also be writers or entrepreneurs”, explains the one who studied in the prestigious private high school Henri IV in Paris. Before adding: “I couldn’t imagine starting the show without him. I was happy when he agreed to be my first guest because we share our experiences in the professional world a lot.”.





Despite the years, Julie Obispo is still surprised by her husband. “I learn it every day from him (…) I find him really complete. There are many aspects of him that the public and the people around him do not know. He is wonderful”. Full of praise for him, she continues: “He’s someone who is passionate about everything. He loves music but also so many other things. He’s a hyperactive person so I found it interesting to see how he managed to ‘de-stress’ and what ‘he can go deeper into that with the listeners. “