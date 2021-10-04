Patriots – Buccaneers (17-19): Tom Brady did not shine, Tampa sweated

New England Patriots (1-3) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): 17-19

He was promised a gala evening, but Tom Brady (22/43, 269 yards) finally had to work to the end to win in New England. The Buccaneers even went a few inches from defeat when Nick Folk attempted a field goal from 56 yards to give the victory to the Patriots with less than a minute to go and the ball crashed into the post.

Tampa wins thanks to another field goal, successful this one, 2mn02 from the end. Ryan Succop transformed at 48 yards despite the rain and confirmed his status as the hero of the evening.

The Florida attack can thank its kicker. Because apart from a touchdown from Ronald Jones, all the other points of the defending champions came at the foot. Brady hasn’t found the end zone once.

Honors then the fight

The first quarter is first marked by a record, since Brady has exceeded Drew Brees in the number of yards launched in his career to become the leader of the historical standings.

But in terms of the opposition of the day, it is Mac Jones (31/40, 275 yards, 2 TDs, 1 int) who strikes the first, finding Hunter Henry (4 rec, 32 yards, 1 TD ) for an 11-yard touchdown that gave the Patriots the 7-6 advantage at the break. The problem is, the premises are clumsy. After an interception, it is a fumble which comes to seal them in the second half. Tampa remains in the game, and Jones even passes them in front with his touchdown (7-13).

But Jones doesn’t panic. He finds Jonnu Smith (3 rec, 14 yards, 1 TD) for the touchdown in the next series, and New England leads on the first action of the last quarter (14-13).

Everything will be played at the foot. After an offensive of 7 minutes, Succop marks at 27 yards (14-16). Response from Folk, also 27 yards (17-16). Antonio Brown (7 rec, 63 yards) lets out a touchdown ball, and Succop still has to work, this time at 48 yards, with just under two minutes to day (17-19). It will therefore be the coup de grace, since Folk’s last attempt finds the post.

If they largely dominated the fight of the yards (380 against 294), the Buccaneers struggled in the last meters, with a small 1/4 in the red zone. The Patriots can blame themselves for losing two balls and not driving the point home when given the chance.

Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre in the list of players who beat all 32 NFL teams.