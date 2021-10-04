Pep Guardiola and Angel Di Maria in the finder of the Pandora Papers

The Spanish newspaper, which is one of the media outlets that carried out the investigation, reveals that Guardiola would have taken several years to declare the salaries he received as a player of Al Ahli in Qatar, from 2003 to 2005. L he former Barça coach would have held a current account at the Private Bank of Andorra (BAP) via a company in Panama, to deposit the money there. And this until 2012, when he would have taken advantage of the tax amnesty approved by the government of Mariano Rajoy to regularize his situation and pay the 500,000 euros he owed to the Treasury.



