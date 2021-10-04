Pep Guardiola and Angel Di Maria in the finder of the Pandora Papers

According to El Pais, Pep Guardiola is one of the sports personalities concerned by the “Pandora Papers” tax scandal. The name of the Manchester City coach appears in the investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). More than 600 journalists from 117 countries have scrutinized millions of documents concerning offshore companies and tax havens from which several personalities all over the world have allegedly benefited.
The Spanish newspaper, which is one of the media outlets that carried out the investigation, reveals that Guardiola would have taken several years to declare the salaries he received as a player of Al Ahli in Qatar, from 2003 to 2005. L he former Barça coach would have held a current account at the Private Bank of Andorra (BAP) via a company in Panama, to deposit the money there. And this until 2012, when he would have taken advantage of the tax amnesty approved by the government of Mariano Rajoy to regularize his situation and pay the 500,000 euros he owed to the Treasury.
Angel Di Maria also pinned
Another sportsman targeted by the revelations, Angel Di Maria would have used a company in Panama (Sunpex Corporation Inc), created before his arrival at Real Madrid in 2014, to exploit his image rights without declaring them. This time it’s the media La Sexta which indicates that the Argentinian international and current PSG player would have managed more than eight million euros between 2013 and 2017 via this front company before depositing them in an account in Switzerland.