Perpignan: He denounced problems of insecurity, the owner of the Brasserie de la Gare in the process of selling

Already closed every evening and two days a week since the beginning of September, following several incidents around the establishment, the Brasserie de la Gare “is about to be sold”, assures its owner.

Summer too much for Thierry Guisset. Tired, exhausted, the boss for 47 years of the Brasserie located opposite the historic station returns his apron. Since the recovery after the Covid, the operator of the family bar-restaurant had a series of misadventures linked to problems of insecurity. A stroke of blood had led him, along with a restaurant neighbor, to block traffic on July 20 to denounce the installation of dealers on their terraces. The incident ended with a police intervention very badly experienced by the two traders. Thierry Guisset had to be transported to the emergency room due to discomfort during his arrest, while his colleague was placed in police custody. Shortly afterwards, a passer-by was seriously injured in front of the bar by ball gun fire in the middle of the afternoon.





After that, the trader decided to ease off. No more open non-stop 7 days a week, between the first train at 5.30 a.m. and the last around midnight. The Brasserie de la Gare has been closing for a good month on Wednesdays and Sundays, and only opens between 8 am and 8:30 pm. “Before we were 13 families to make a living, it took two teams to provide the service, today there are my wife and I and two employees “, details the disillusioned restaurateur. For weeks, he has denounced the abandonment of the authorities in the face of the sector’s insecurity problems. “Whether it is the mayor or the prefect, nobody comes to help us, so today, it is the image of the city which suffers.” In fact, with the closure of the Terminus opposite for more than a year, travelers or customers of hotels at the station most often have to go down to Place de Catalogne to sit down in the evening.

According to Thierry Guisset, the Brasserie with 150 seats is now “almost sold” to a group of associates who offer fast food. Her family would be moving towards a new commercial project in the department.