Petit Grégory: What happened to the little boy’s body?

It was after 20 long years of trials, investigations and legal twists and turns that Jean-Marie and Christine Villemin decided to exhume the grave of their child, Grégory, found dead on October 16, 1984 in the Vologne. On February 23, 2004, the couple had the body of their 4-year-old boy cremated in the greatest privacy: only the father would find the strength to attend this ceremony, which took place in Epinal.

A decision that the lawyer of the Villemin couple, Maître Chastant Morand, justified in these terms, on the set of VSstarted today, last September 13: “Grégory stayed a very long time in the Lépanges cemetery. He stayed there for about twenty years, but it was complicated for Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin to go to Grégory’s grave, to return to the Vosges, because ‘they absolutely did not want to meet people, to be identified, or to be photographed at the grave “.





It is therefore to try to put an end to this affair and to find a semblance of normal life that the Villemin couple had their child cremated. “They have an urn that they keep with them”, added the lawyer and spokesperson for the family, facing Faustine Bollaert.

As a reminder, the cemetery of Lépanges-sur-Vologne, where the tomb of young Grégory was located, had been the place of paparazzade and even of pilgrimage! “There are buses which made excursions in the Vosges, which proposed a detour to Lépanges to go to the cemetery”, confided Etienne Sesmat, co-director of the investigation during the disappearance of the child, and also guest on the show. The affair of little Grégory Villemin remains to this day unclear and continues to fascinate the French. Series A French Affair, broadcast this evening on TF1, looks back on this tragedy with empathy and honesty.