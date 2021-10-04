Peugeot 308 BlueHDI 130 hp (2021): what is the only diesel in the range worth?

IN SHORT 3rd generation Compact sedan Only diesel available From 28,700 €

The second generation of the 308 marked the start of Peugeot’s move upmarket, the third must represent the confirmation model. And for that, the manufacturer with the lion decided to strike hard for the new generation of its compact. This kind of revolution begins with the affirmation of design.

The new 308 is thus the first model to sport the brand’s new logo, which now takes the form of a coat of arms. This one sits in the middle of a grille, the various elements of which seem to converge towards it. Guaranteed visual effect. Especially since the particularly thin headlamps can receive Matrix LED technology and stand alongside vertical daytime running lights like other models of the brand. But that’s not all since other details catch the eye. Thus, the body lines are not straight but rounded as for example on the hood and the shoulders of the wings very marked.







The spectacular side of the front face breaks with the much simpler rear with lights, also very thin, connected by a simple black band.







The spectacular side of the exterior design is also found in the cabin with a dashboard still very different from the competition, including a new generation of the i-cockpit. This still consists of a small steering wheel, high digital instrumentation which now adopts 3D technology.







The big novelty comes from the 10-inch multimedia screen slightly turned towards the driver which overhangs the numeric keys called “i-Toogle”, which are shortcuts to specific functions such as a radio or an air conditioning temperature since all of its functions. controls are fully configurable at the discretion of the driver. Just below the more traditional controls are used in particular to access the car settings or defrost.





The design is undeniably original but also more massive than before. The quality of the materials is good and the storage spaces are plentiful and spacious, particularly at the level of the central console.











With the increase in dimensions and in particular the length, which now reaches 4.36 m and the wheelbase which gains nearly 6 cm, one would have expected an increase in livability. This is the case, but without it being spectacular. As a result, passengers will have room but the odds remain average for the category. The same goes for the loading volume with 412 liters, ie values ​​close to the old generation.

Under the hood of our test model, the only diesel engine of the new 308, namely the BlueHDI 130 hp, which should represent 25% of sales, much less than before. This well-known engine since it equips many models of the Stellantis group is always pleasant to use because of its torque of 300 Nm, which allows it to benefit from invigorating times. Its association with the EAT8 gearbox is generally pleasant even if the transmission hesitates between different gears in certain situations. Although it is a diesel, its sound remains moderate, especially during acceleration phases. But above all he has the good taste to be particularly sober. Thus, during our test carried out in the hilly department of Doubs, we recorded an average of 6 l / 100 km. A very satisfactory result and well below the average recorded with the Puretech 130 hp which was 7.5 l / 100 km under similar conditions.







On the road, Peugeot once again demonstrates its expertise in this area with a 308 which makes a particularly convincing copy. Dynamism is still there with precise steering making it easy to enter the car in bends, great agility, but this new generation is making progress in terms of comfort with improved filtration and also soundproofing. The picture is particularly successful, even if it must be recognized that the progress compared to the previous generation is less obvious than between the first and second, but it was difficult if not impossible to do as well. Nothing serious, however, knowing that this 308 is still in the leading pack of compacts.