Philips 55OLED856 review: Philips Oled Ambilight TV finally adapted to video games

The Philips 55OLED856 TV uses the same Oled panel as last year’s Philips 55OLED805. There are therefore four white, blue, red and green sub-pixels. The blue and green subpixels are in the shape of fairly thin sticks while the red subpixel is larger in order to support a higher peak of brightness while maintaining a color temperature close to 6500 K. Unlike others manufacturers, Philips has been offering exactly the same structure for 4 years now. Oled technology still offers the best viewing angles on the market, with a loss of light at 45 ° limited to 20%. Obviously, there is no variation on the black, the subpixels being turned off individually.
Filmmaker mode displays simply perfect image quality. With an average delta E of 1.3 – well below the threshold of 3 below which the eye can no longer distinguish color drifts – the colors displayed are faithful to those sent by the source, and all the more so that no color exceeds a delta E of 3. The temperature curve is stable over the entire spectrum and the average measured at 6680 K is very close to the video standard (6500 K). The same is true for the gamma curve with an average of 2.38, close to the reference 2.4, which results in perfectly reproduced gray levels. Oled technology requires, the contrast is considered infinite since each pixel can be switched off individually, which ensures unparalleled precision of blacks, even very deep.
Philips’ Perfect Picture Engine scaling engine is even more precise with the fifth generation of the Philips video processor dubbed the P5 AI Gen5. If cinema lovers will go their way, image enhancement aficionados will be won over by the performance of this processing, which transforms an image from an HD or Full HD source into an Ultra HD image with a level of stunning detail. In Filmmaker mode, this processing is disabled for much smoother scaling, thus avoiding artifacts. Movie lovers, on the other hand, will be impressed by the performance of the P5 Perfect Natural Motion motion compensation engine. Philips is clearly at the forefront in this area and shows that it is possible to produce perfectly sharp images in motion without forcing fluidity. The Perfect Clear Motion engine helps eliminate blur behind moving objects and thus displays a crystal-clear image.
The Philips 55OLED856 television is compatible with all HDR formats, whether it is the dynamic metadata formats Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, or the classic HDR10 and HLG.
With a maximum HDR signal at 10,000 cd / m², the Display Tone Mapping used by Philips follows the EOTF reference curve well while being very slightly above it. From 65% luminance, the signal is smoothed to retain detail in bright areas up to the maximum capabilities of the TV. While previous Philips Oled televisions impressed us with their peak brightness (760 cd / m² for the 55OLED805), this is not the case with this Philips 55OLED856 which is satisfied with a peak brightness of 641 cd / m² in Filmmaker mode and in Home Cinema mode. We are far from the 740 cd / m² of the LG 55C1 or the 954 cd / m² of the Panasonic TX-65JZ2000 – the benchmark for Oled models. This peak in brightness can still produce a nice dynamic picture in the dark, but the TV will have a little more trouble in broad daylight in a brightly lit room. In this case, high-end LCD televisions with a peak brightness greater than 1500 cd / m² such as the Samsung QE65QN95A (1570 cd / m²) or the Sony Bravia XR-75Z9J (2260 cd / m²) do better. .
Like all Oled TVs, this Philips model perfectly covers the DCI-P3 color space (96%), widely used by cinema, but not yet the Rec. 2020 space (70%).
The design of the Philips 55OLED956 is very sober, with a chrome central stand and very thin screen edges. This model is especially recognizable by its Ambilight lighting system.
The main originality of this television lies in the central rotating pole ± 30 °. This feature has almost disappeared from the market and is very rare on high-end televisions.
Without the stand, the TV is only 6.8 cm thick, but as always, it is the footprint that reflects the space occupied on the TV cabinet. You need a depth of 24.5 cm to accommodate the stand, which is rather compact for a 55-inch TV. The foot is also 75 cm wide. This TV is thus perfectly at ease on our reference TV cabinet measuring 160 x 40 cm.
The back of the TV is classic. We find the power supply on the left side, the woofer 30 W in the center and the connection on the right. The connection is completely hidden by a removable cover.
Cables are bundled together at the back of the stand using a fairly basic, but devilishly effective, cable management system.
The connection is distributed in two places. On the side, there are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, two USB ports including a USB 3.0, a PCMCIA port (Common Interface CI +) and a headphone output. On the back, two additional HDMI 2.1 inputs, optical digital audio output, Ethernet port, and satellite and rake antenna connectors. The TV has a DVB-T / T2 / T2-HD, DVB-S / S2 and DVB-C tuner. It also includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for connection with a wireless audio device (headphones or speaker).
Exclusive to Philips televisions, the Ambilight system projects the colors of the image displayed on the screen onto the back wall, but not only that. Over the years, Philips has improved it by adding many modes offering to exploit it differently. The mood light can thus vary according to the sound or be integrated into a Philips Hue environment – the connected bulbs from Philips – to participate in the atmosphere of the room.
The Android TV system is one of the most complete on the market and above all the one that offers the most applications. The Chromecast function allows you to receive and display a video stream sent from a smartphone, tablet or computer.
As with all Android TVs, the first start takes longer. It takes 42 seconds here. This is much longer than that of Samsung’s Tizen or LG WebOS systems, which boot in less than 5 seconds. Fortunately, the TV wakes up in just 7 seconds, while consuming less than a watt in standby (if the hands-free function is deactivated). As often, the standby is instantaneous.
This television is supplied with a single, very complete remote control, which provides access to all of the functions. It has a very practical backlighting system that allows you to find the positioning of the keys in the dark. Finally, it has a microphone, essential for voice searches via Google Assistant.