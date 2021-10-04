Philips 55OLED856 review: Philips Oled Ambilight TV finally adapted to video games

The Philips 55OLED856 TV uses the same Oled panel as last year’s Philips 55OLED805. There are therefore four white, blue, red and green sub-pixels. The blue and green subpixels are in the shape of fairly thin sticks while the red subpixel is larger in order to support a higher peak of brightness while maintaining a color temperature close to 6500 K. Unlike others manufacturers, Philips has been offering exactly the same structure for 4 years now. Oled technology still offers the best viewing angles on the market, with a loss of light at 45 ° limited to 20%. Obviously, there is no variation on the black, the subpixels being turned off individually.

Filmmaker mode displays simply perfect image quality. With an average delta E of 1.3 – well below the threshold of 3 below which the eye can no longer distinguish color drifts – the colors displayed are faithful to those sent by the source, and all the more so that no color exceeds a delta E of 3. The temperature curve is stable over the entire spectrum and the average measured at 6680 K is very close to the video standard (6500 K). The same is true for the gamma curve with an average of 2.38, close to the reference 2.4, which results in perfectly reproduced gray levels. Oled technology requires, the contrast is considered infinite since each pixel can be switched off individually, which ensures unparalleled precision of blacks, even very deep.

Philips’ Perfect Picture Engine scaling engine is even more precise with the fifth generation of the Philips video processor dubbed the P5 AI Gen5. If cinema lovers will go their way, image enhancement aficionados will be won over by the performance of this processing, which transforms an image from an HD or Full HD source into an Ultra HD image with a level of stunning detail. In Filmmaker mode, this processing is disabled for much smoother scaling, thus avoiding artifacts. Movie lovers, on the other hand, will be impressed by the performance of the P5 Perfect Natural Motion motion compensation engine. Philips is clearly at the forefront in this area and shows that it is possible to produce perfectly sharp images in motion without forcing fluidity. The Perfect Clear Motion engine helps eliminate blur behind moving objects and thus displays a crystal-clear image.