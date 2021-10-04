Pierre Palmade without taboo: his cash comments on his homosexuality

For the past year, Pierre Palmade has been starring in the play entitled Assume, bordel. While he has a complicated relationship with his own homosexuality, the comedian spoke about his sexual orientation in Convictions, the new show from Yahoo.

At 53, Pierre Palmade still cannot fully assume his homosexuality. While he stars in a play where he plays a man who can’t come to terms with his ‘gay status’, it’s on Yahoo’s new show, Convictions, that he made heartbreaking confidences. “To assume does not mean to be happy to live with it. If I had had the choice, I think I would have been straight. Because it’s easier to be straight in this society“, assured the star. Revealing that he would have preferred to love women, Pierre Palmade explained:”We really like women when we are famous, whereas guys, it makes them jealous … So all the assets we have, which make us like women, it is useless because in the end, we is gay. It’s infuriating to know that we have a lot of things in us that can make a woman fall in love, and it has happened to me in my life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s more difficult to seduce a man than a woman.“





If Pierre Palmade married Véronique Sanson in 1995, he knew very early on that he was homosexual. “I started to wonder when I realized that my best friend was always the best looking in the class, even if he was not the most interesting. I cracked sexually around the age of 18, and there, I told myself that my life was going to be complicated. In 1988, in Bordeaux, it was not pleasant to learn this kind of truth about oneself“, he revealed. In all transparency, the actor unveiled:”I was like, ‘I’m straight, and every once in a while I’m going to have a relationship with a boyfriend.’ Then afterwards, I thought to myself that maybe I was bi. I pushed the experience until marriage, to prove to myself that I had a part of hetero in me. And afterwards, I said to myself: ‘Pierre, you have to face the facts: you are only happy in the intimacy with a man.’“

Pierre Palmade’s confidences on his relationship with Véronique Sanson

For six years, the actor was married to Véronique Sanson. Today, he analyzes: “Véronique Sanson knew me in a gay club, so she knew I was gay. But I told him, and I told myself that I was bi, and bi enough to love her and forget my attraction to boys. I really thought I was going to devote myself entirely to her, which I did for almost a year. And then, little by little, the desire to see boys returned. She was angry with me, because she loved me. I lied to myself, and I lied to him too. She wanted me to be as bi as I pretended to be. And then one day she really got it. And the day she told me, she added: “But I love you anyway”, and that reassured me.“Finally, Pierre Palmade added:”The community would like me to campaign in their own way, to be proud of being gay. Me, I think that it is useless to treat homophobes as dirty homophobes, we have to explain to them that we suffer from this, that they have empathy.“

