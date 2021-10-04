Plane crash in Milan: a Romanian billionaire and his family are dead, two French among the victims

The plane, which witnesses said was already in flames before crashing, crashed into an empty office building undergoing renovations. Three victims have been identified, according to Italian media: 68-year-old Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, his 65-year-old wife and 30-year-old son.

According to the Milan daily Il Corriere della Sera and the Italian agency AGI, the plane was piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, 68 years old. Among the passengers were his wife, 65 years old and also having French nationality, his 30-year-old son Dan Stefano, as well as a child.





Dan Petrescu is one of the richest men in Romania with an estimated fortune of 3 billion euros. He was the head of a large construction group and owned supermarkets and malls.

The other victims are said to be two French, two Italians and a Canadian, including a child barely 20 months old. These are friends of the billionaire’s family. They were all going to the mother of Dan Petrescu, 98, for a party in the family villa in Sardinia.

“The plane had a burning engine and fell steeply, without maneuvering, it simply rushed“, according to a testimony quoted by the daily Il Corriere.