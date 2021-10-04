PlayStation Now: October 2021 games revealed!

Each month, Sony Interactive Entertainment adds games to the catalog of its streaming service available on PS5, PS4 and PC, the Playstation now. September was full of novelties and October will continue in this direction, with one of the last major exclusives of the past generation and obviously another Final fantasy, as expected.

So these are once again 7 games (or 6 depending on the region) that will integrate the service from this Tuesday, October 5 :

The Last of Us Part II (until January 3, 2022);

Fallout 76;

Desperados III;

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered;

Yet Another Zombie Defense;

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition (already available in Europe according to the PS Blog);

Amnesia: Collection.

Again, no production at the start, that’s good news. To subscribe to Playstation now, cards are sold at the Fnac between € 9.99 and € 59.99.

