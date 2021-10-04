News tip Pokémon GO, Zarude: how to capture it? Special Study Finding Zarude, Our Guide

8th Generation Pokémon continue to land on Pokémon GO! After the legendary Zacian, it is a fabulous Pokémon that arrives in the title of Niantic: Zarude, the star of Pokémon, the movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Today, let’s take a look at how to complete the “Finding Zarude” study and catch Zarude in Pokémon Go!

The fabulous Pokémon Zarude is also arriving on Pokémon GO, a few days before the western release of the Pokémon film “Secrets of the Jungle” which features it. You will need to complete the objectives of a Special Study to capture this Pokémon in Niantic’s game, which takes place in five stages.

Step 1

Catch 7 Pokémon to collect 1 Sun Stone;

to collect 1 Sun Stone; Catch 7 Pokémon of different species to be able to capture a Taupiqueur;

to be able to capture a Taupiqueur; Take 3 photos of wild Ground-type Pokémon to collect 15 Poké Balls.

Once the step is completed, you will earn 10 Nanab Berries, 250 Stardust and an appearance of Rototaupe.

2nd step

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokémon to be able to capture a Crabicoque;

to be able to capture a Crabicoque; Make 5 great throws in a row to collect 5 Nanana Berries;

to collect 5 Nanana Berries; Take 3 photos of Wild Insect-type Pokémon to collect 10 Super Balls.

Once the step is completed, you will earn 10 Framby Berries, 250 Stardust and an Apitrini apparition.

Step 3

Catch 30 Plant or Insect-type Pokémon to be able to capture a Rafflesia;

to be able to capture a Rafflesia; Use 20 Berries to be able to capture a Ceriflor;

to be able to capture a Ceriflor; Take 3 photos of Wild Plant-type Pokémon to collect 10 Super Balls.

Stage rewards: 10 Nanana Berries, 500 Stardust and an apparition of Pifeuil.





Step 4

Catch 15 Weather-Boosted Pokémon to collect 1 Papilusion;

to collect 1 Papilusion; Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Minions to collect 1 Migalos;

to collect 1 Migalos; Take 3 photos of wild Flying-type Pokémon to collect 10 Hyper Balls.

Stage rewards: 1 Poffin, 500 Stardust and an apparition of Furaiglon.

Step 5

Collect your reward (1000 XP) 3 times.

Once the step is completed, you will earn 10 Zarude Candies, 1000 Stardust and… an apparition from Zarude, of course!

As you will understand, meeting Zarude is the final reward of this Special Study. But as you will have noticed, there will be quite a few other items to collect and even other Pokémon to capture during the various stages of this event, so do not hesitate to follow them all!

