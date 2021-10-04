More

    Pokémon Unite: The Arrival of Nymphali dated by TiMi Studios

    Technology


    Game News Pokémon Unite: The Arrival of Nymphali dated by TiMi Studios

    Pokémon Unite has been available on iOS and Android for a few days, after launching on Switch during the summer. Now available in several languages ​​including French, the title continues to evolve and is preparing to welcome a new creature.

    Mammochon being available for a few days, the time has come to make room for a new pokemon. As expected, this is Nymphali, one of the “evolutions” of the pokemon Eevee. In all likelihood, it shouldn’t go through the evolution box, but TiMi Studio hasn’t been very clear on the subject. Nymphali will therefore arrive on Pokémon Unite October 6, at 2 a.m. French time.

    We do not yet have all the details of his attacks, but the video provides a glimpse. Nymphali will therefore be a remote attacker, able to target an opponent in particular, but also to trigger attacks acting all around him. For the moment, it is the only evolution of Eevee on the program, but it would be surprising if TiMi stopped there in view of the diversity of types present in the different creatures from Eevee.


    Pokémon Unite: The Arrival of Nymphali dated by TiMi Studios

    Pokémon Unite: guides and tips

    Profile of MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MalloDelic, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLaporta already agree with a myth to replace Koeman!
    Next articleNo one laughs at this Givenchy noose-shaped necklace

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC