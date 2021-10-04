Pokémon Unite: The Arrival of Nymphali dated by TiMi Studios

Pokémon Unite has been available on iOS and Android for a few days, after launching on Switch during the summer. Now available in several languages ​​including French, the title continues to evolve and is preparing to welcome a new creature.

Mammochon being available for a few days, the time has come to make room for a new pokemon. As expected, this is Nymphali, one of the “evolutions” of the pokemon Eevee. In all likelihood, it shouldn’t go through the evolution box, but TiMi Studio hasn’t been very clear on the subject. Nymphali will therefore arrive on Pokémon Unite October 6, at 2 a.m. French time.

We do not yet have all the details of his attacks, but the video provides a glimpse. Nymphali will therefore be a remote attacker, able to target an opponent in particular, but also to trigger attacks acting all around him. For the moment, it is the only evolution of Eevee on the program, but it would be surprising if TiMi stopped there in view of the diversity of types present in the different creatures from Eevee.



