police officer charged with rape remanded in custody

A London police officer charged with rape, days after one of his colleagues was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder, was remanded in custody following his court appearance on Monday, October 4.

Read alsoSexual assault: British police investigate after thousands of student testimonies

The policeman, David Carrick, 46, was arrested on Saturday in the county of Hertfordshire (north London), according to the Metropolitan Police (Met), which suspended him the same day. He appeared on Monday in the British capital before the Westminster Magistrates Court, accused of raping a woman he had met in August 2020 via the Tinder app.

The accused remanded in custody

He rejects “categorically the allegationsBrought against him, said his lawyer, Ryan Dowding. His client was remanded in custody until a next court appearance on November 1, in St Albans court, north London. This policeman is part of the capital police unit responsible for the protection of Parliament and diplomatic representations.

Read alsoKate Middleton’s moving tribute after Sarah Everard’s feminicide





This is the unit to which Wayne Couzens also belonged, the 48-year-old police officer sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the March rape and murder of a Londoner, Sarah Everard, whom he had handcuffed during a false arrest, before kidnapping, raping and killing her. This affair plunged the police into turmoil: accused of having ignored a series of alarming signals on the condemned, it finds itself at the heart of a crisis of confidence on the part of the population.

Restoring women’s confidence in the police

The murder of Sarah Everard had caused terror in the United Kingdom. Thousands of women had confided on social networks that they had been threatened or attacked in public space, calling on politicians to act. “I am deeply concerned to hear that a police officer from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit has been arrested and charged with this serious offenseMet Chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday. “I fully recognize that this will be of great concern to the public as well.“.

Read alsoAfter Brexit, Boris Johnson braces for a “winter of discontent”

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on television that there was a “huge workTo do to restore women’s confidence in the police. “People should trust the policeHe said on the sidelines of his Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, in the north of England.

“But what we need to do is (..) make the streets safer and we are investing heavily in CCTV and street lighting and we are also making sure to change the culture of the police.», He continued. Boris Johnson also called for faster processing of offenses and more women in the police force.