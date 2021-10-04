Pollution, theory and practice

I wouldn’t want to redo my last ticket, but last week, I went to Paris three times on a motorcycle. Three times my maximum dose and I pay dearly: since an enormous sinusitis dabs my forehead with, between fever and Doliprane, ideas as clear as Parisian smog.

It’s because my sinuses are very sensitive to hydrocarbons, a real sniffer plane all to me.

I could have taken the metro, but the air laden with particles in the RATP undergrounds – more polluted than the surface – did not work much for me and it would have taken me twice as long. Well, normally.

Because “normally” no longer applies when you move to Paris where, in this return, traffic jams have increased by a good quarter. Officially, it would be because of the end of teleworking, but no one believes it. Even less the very many teleworkers …

In short, in the appalling mess that is our capital since the works barrier – without works behind, a municipal invention – takes the place of traffic regulator, I inhaled half-liters of unburned gasoline.

Mainly that of my comrades from Interfile, on two wheels and on motor. First, at Porte de Champerret, there was a pissed off guy on his BMW S1000 RR, just as stuck in the tangle as I was, but him in a less fatalistic genre. During ten good minutes, he will have tried to make open the tides of sheet metal with great bursts of gas. I was 50 cm behind him, engine off, in the path of his Akrapovic pot. At the next traffic light, I crept up to him and asked him for confirmation.

– Sorry, is your motorbike decatalyzed?

– Yes.

– And you haven’t reviewed the injection settings?

– Well no, don’t bother.

– Well yes, because here, it is set much too rich, it stinks of gasoline to the nose.

Silence, glare, the guy starts the first – klong – and takes off his 200 “ch’vos” from the asphalt. On its bubble, the purple Crit’air 1 sticker.

Prohibited in Beijing and Bombay, authorized in Paris.

At first glance – and this is not a figure of speech – between a fifth and a quarter of motorcycles in Ile-de-France, including large scooters, have had their catalyst removed. And most often, open secrecy, from the first overhaul in the dealer’s workshop, at least ten years that it lasts.





Even without having my particular talent, no need for a “five gas” analyzer, that could be verified in a minute with a probe shot at thirty euros in the exhaust. But I imagine that it exceeds the imagination or the technical competence of the designers of the Crit’air sticker. And then that would make the bikers angry …

But the worst is the countless two-stroke motor delivery scooters that smoke very well, things that have been banned in Beijing or Bombay for two decades, so toxic they are, but which are making a comeback here. Even the ASVP of the police headquarters are equipped with it, to tell you the seriousness of our administration. The trails of these smoke bombs, I sniff them fifty or a hundred yards away and sometimes I even see them. Their drivers are innocent, the culprits are at the same time the manufacturers who, to sell their 2T engines, equip them with catalysts, a nonsense on this kind of mechanics. And the legislators who pretend to ignore that these devices only work on the day of the homologation test and then, once clogged by the burnt oil, evacuate the gases directly through a bypass. Okay, it’s less refined than VW’s rigged software, but it works largely just as well – it may even pollute a lot more – and the risk of penalty is zero.







A bad mood ticket?

In short, I am dabbing an anthology of sinusitis and at the time of writing these lines, I hesitate to ask Michel (Holtz, who else?) To replace me for this Monday delivery.

Nothing interests me here any more except for my next ENT appointment. I know, I should write a blog about the big auto market blackout, the buyer’s wait-and-see attitude fueled by regulatory and technological uncertainty. But in a way, the result of this regulatory and technological uncertainty, it’s the one that congests my frontal lobe and I’m not in the mood to write a mood ticket.

Or a bad mood ticket …