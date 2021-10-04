press notes

ASSE’s notes: green light for Green and Youssouf

ASSE have still not won in Ligue 1, but delivered a valiant match against the Lyonnais. Etienne Green and Zaydou Youssouf are acclaimed in the press this morning following their successful derby.

ASSE’s ratings in L’Equipe

Green (7) – Camara (6), Moukoudi (5), Kolodziejczak (4), Trauco (4) – Neyou (5), Youssouf (7) – Nordin (4), Boudebouz (6), Bouanga (5) – Khazri (6)

ASSE’s ratings in Le Progrès





Green (6) – Camara (6), Moukoudi (4), Kolodziejczak (6), Trauco (5) – Neyou (5), Youssouf (7) – Nordin (5), Boudebouz (6), Bouanga (4) – Khazri (6)

OL’s notes: a backbone at the rendezvous

On the Lyon side, the central hinge, the pair of recuperators and Houssem Aouar, lined up in ten, stand out from the crowd. If he missed several chances, Aouar scored Lyon’s only goal and had a very good game.

OL’s ratings in L’Equipe

Lopes (5) – Dubois (4), Boateng (6), Diomandé (6), Henrique (4) – Caqueret (6), Guimarães (6) – Shaqiri (4), Aouar (7), Toko Ekambi (6) – Paqueta (6)

OL’s ratings in Le Progrès

Lopes (5) – Dubois (5), Boateng (6), Diomandé (6), Henrique (5) – Caqueret (6), Guimarães (6) – Shaqiri (5), Aouar (6), Toko Ekambi (5) – Paqueta (5)