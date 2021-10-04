press notes

More

    Notes from Rennes: Laborde regale

    After a sluggish start to the season, Rennes is doing better and on Sunday offered themselves the scalp of PSG (see the summary of the match here), beaten for the first time this season in Ligue 1. Several Rennes players impressed observers and collected nice notes in the press this morning, in particular Flavien Tait, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Nayef Aguerd or even Gaëtan Laborde, scorer and decisive passer.

    Rennes’ ratings in L’Equipe

    Gomis (6) – Traoré (7), Omari (6), Aguerd (7), Meling (6) – Bourigeaud (7), Martin (6), Tait (8), Sulemana (8)Laborde (8), Burrow (6)

    Rennes’ notes in Ouest-France


    Gomis (6) – Traoré (7), Omari (6), Aguerd (8), Meling (6) – Bourigeaud (6), Martin (6), Tait (8), Sulemana (8)Laborde (8), Burrow (6)

    PSG’s notes: Neymar hits rock bottom

    After their great victory against Manchester City, PSG sank in Rennes on Sunday and several Parisian players were very bad, in particular the full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, who are usually so good. Neymar also completely missed out on his match and the French press of the day is as severe as they are worried, L’Equipe wondering, for example, if we will see one day again. “the best version of Neymar”

    PSG’s ratings in L’Equipe

    Donnarumma (4) – Hakimi (2), Marquinhos (5), Kimpembe (3), Nuno Mendes (3) – Verratti (4), Gueye (4) – Di Maria (3), Messi (5), Neymar (2) – Mbappé (3)

    PSG’s ratings in Le Parisien

    Donnarumma (4) – Hakimi (3), Marquinhos (5), Kimpembe (4), Nuno Mendes (3) – Verratti (5), Gueye (4) – Di Maria (3), Messi (5), Neymar (2.5) – Mbappé (4)


    Amanda

