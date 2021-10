Prime Audiences: TF1 wide leader with “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” – James Bond on France 2 at 3.6 million – The France 3 series ahead of “Zone Interdite” on M6

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 offered the film “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” with the cast Dany Boon, Kad Merad or even Zoé Félix. On France 2, viewers spent the evening with James Bond in front of “Specter”. Murdoch was investigating France 3. On M6, a new issue of the magazine “Zone Interdite” was broadcast.



Welcome to the Ch’tis

29.6% market share 6,143,000 viewers

Spectrum

18.6% market share 3,613,000 viewers

Murdoch’s investigations (x2)

9.7% market share 2,150,000 viewers

Restricted zone

8.4% market share 1,739,000 viewers

Big eyes

4.4% market share 970,000 viewers

School is over

3.3% market share 738,000 viewers

Desperately looking for Merkel

3.1% market share 668,000 viewers

Let the accused enter

2.4% market share

544,000 viewers

The little murders of Agatha Christie

2.5% market share 535,000 viewers

Passengers

2.4% market share 505,000 viewers

Chicago Fire

1.6% market share 363,000 viewers

The little bather

1.5% market share 335,000 viewers

Australia, the gold rush

1.4% market share 309,000 viewers

Mentalist

1.3% market share 295,000 viewers

Bad Boys II

1.4% market share 269,000 viewers

Men, women: instructions for use

0.7% market share 135,000 viewers

E = M6 Family

0.6% market share 132,000 viewers

Hero

0.6% market share 121,000 viewers Top market shares