Prince Harry: this nauseating smell that strongly marked an American journalist

This legendary outspoken American journalist attacks Prince Harry in her memoirs. The reporter doesn’t mince words when she talks about the Duke of Sussexes’ breath.
Katie Couric, a journalist from Today Show, coming soon take out his book “Going There“. According to Daily Mail, the magazine that saw the manuscript of the book, the latter is expected come out later this october. the Daily Mail reveals that the journalist attacks everyone, even to the royal family in his memoirs. In his book, Couric describes the breath of Prince Harry who reeked of alcohol and cigarettes when they meet. At the same time, she also describes how “Prince Andrew hooked up with Jeffrey Epstein at a bizarre dinner at his New York mansion. “
The interview with Prince Harry in question goes back to 2012. This meeting was made in Brazil, Prince Harry was still a young man who loved to party. According to Gala, it was at the occasion of the 60e anniversary of reign of Queen Elisabeth that this interview took place. The journalist Katie Couric was then to meet Prince Harry for the ABC News. Before the meeting, the Duke of Sussex had played a polo match, according to Gala. Katie Couric noticed that the smell of alcohol and cigarettes “exudes from all pores “ from Harry. She also does not fail to recall that at this time, Prince Harry “did the four hundred blows”.
Prince Harry drank and smoked a lot at one time
That pestilential smell of Prince Harry that Katie Couric noticed is quite normal. In his documentary The Me You Can’t See, Harry looks back on a not so glorious past where he was very partying. In his documentary he said: “I wanted to drink, I wanted to take drugs, I wanted to try everything, anything that could make me feel something other than what I felts. “The point is that at this time, the prince had to face the loss of his mother beloved Lady Di, and could drink several liters of alcohol. But earlier in his teens, Prince Harry had already been mistaken for cannabis use. This flagrante delicto earned him rehab.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© AGENCY
2/21 –
Prince harry
The reporter doesn’t mince words when she talks about the Duke of Sussexes’ breath.
© Backgrid UK
3/21 –
Prince harry
Today Show reporter Katie Couric will soon be releasing her book “Going There”.
© Backgrid UK
4/21 –
Prince harry
According to Daily Mail, the magazine that saw the manuscript of the book, it is due out later this October.
© Agency
5/21 –
Prince harry
The Daily Mail reveals that the journalist attacks everyone, even the royal family in her memoir.
© Backgrid UK
6/21 –
Prince harry
In his book, Couric talks about Prince Harry’s breath that reeked of alcohol and cigarettes when they met.
© Backgrid UK
7/21 –
Prince harry
At the same time, she also describes how “Prince Andrew hooked up with Jeffrey Epstein at a bizarre dinner at his New York mansion.”
© Backgrid USA
8/21 –
Prince harry
The interview with Prince Harry in question dates back to 2012.
© Backgrid USA
9/21 –
Prince harry
This meeting was made in Brazil, Prince Harry was still a young man who loved to party.
© Backgrid USA
10/21 –
Prince harry
According to Gala, it was on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Queen Elisabeth’s reign that this interview took place.
© PacificPressAgency
11/21 –
Prince harry
Journalist Katie Couric was then scheduled to meet Prince Harry for the ABC News.
© Action Press
12/21 –
Prince harry
Before the meeting, the Duke of Sussex had played a polo match, according to Gala.
© Backgrid USA
13/21 –
Prince harry
Katie Couric noticed that the smell of alcohol and cigarettes “blew out of all of Harry’s pores”.
© The ImageDirect
14/21 –
Prince harry
She also does not fail to recall that at that time, Prince Harry “did the four hundred blows”.
© The ImageDirect
15/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry drank and smoked a lot at one time.
© The ImageDirect
16/21 –
Prince harry
That foul smell of Prince Harry that Katie Couric noticed is completely normal.
© Pool
17/21 –
Prince harry
In his documentary The Me You Can’t See, Harry looks back on a not very glorious past where he was very partying.
© Zuma Press
18/21 –
Prince harry
In his documentary he said, “I wanted to drink, I wanted to take drugs, I wanted to try anything, anything that could make me feel something other than what I felt.”
© Backgrid UK
19/21 –
Prince harry
The fact is that at this time the prince had to deal with the loss of his beloved mother, Lady Di.
© Backgrid UK
20/21 –
Prince harry
But earlier in his teens, Prince Harry had already been caught for cannabis use. This flagrante delicto earned him rehab.
© Zuma Press
21/21 –
Prince harry
Prince Harry is said to have calmed down with his destructive habits after his marriage to Meghan Markle.