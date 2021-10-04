More

    Prince Harry: this nauseating smell that strongly marked an American journalist

    This legendary outspoken American journalist attacks Prince Harry in her memoirs. The reporter doesn’t mince words when she talks about the Duke of Sussexes’ breath.

    Katie Couric, a journalist from Today Show, coming soon take out his book “Going There“. According to Daily Mail, the magazine that saw the manuscript of the book, the latter is expected come out later this october. the Daily Mail reveals that the journalist attacks everyone, even to the royal family in his memoirs. In his book, Couric describes the breath of Prince Harry who reeked of alcohol and cigarettes when they meet. At the same time, she also describes how “Prince Andrew hooked up with Jeffrey Epstein at a bizarre dinner at his New York mansion. “

    The interview with Prince Harry in question goes back to 2012. This meeting was made in Brazil, Prince Harry was still a young man who loved to party. According to Gala, it was at the occasion of the 60e anniversary of reign of Queen Elisabeth that this interview took place. The journalist Katie Couric was then to meet Prince Harry for the ABC News. Before the meeting, the Duke of Sussex had played a polo match, according to Gala. Katie Couric noticed that the smell of alcohol and cigarettes “exudes from all pores “ from Harry. She also does not fail to recall that at this time, Prince Harry “did the four hundred blows”.

    Prince Harry drank and smoked a lot at one time

    That pestilential smell of Prince Harry that Katie Couric noticed is quite normal. In his documentary The Me You Can’t See, Harry looks back on a not so glorious past where he was very partying. In his documentary he said: “I wanted to drink, I wanted to take drugs, I wanted to try everything, anything that could make me feel something other than what I felts. “The point is that at this time, the prince had to face the loss of his mother beloved Lady Di, and could drink several liters of alcohol. But earlier in his teens, Prince Harry had already been mistaken for cannabis use. This flagrante delicto earned him rehab.

