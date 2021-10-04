Profit first: Facebook in embarrassment after accusations of former employee

Few have heard of Frances Haugen until now. And even fewer were those who knew his face. However, last weekend, this whistleblower, ex-engineer and product manager at Facebook, appeared for the first time with her face uncovered. The one who will testify before the United States Senate Commerce Committee in a few days is at the origin of a vast leak of internal Facebook documents which has fueled the revelations of the American press concerning the operation of the company in recent years. weeks.

In an interview with CBS television, she lambasted her former employer and accused him of choosing profit over the safety of its users. She also took the opportunity to denounce the project of a version of Instagram for those under 13 (paused since) and pointed the finger at the policy of fighting against false information from Facebook in the context of the presidential elections.

Stolen documents, dependent articles and open investigation

For information, it is these documents that served as the basis for the long surveys recently published by the Wall Street Journal and which we echoed. The first round of revelations concerned the protection program enjoyed by “VIP” users of Facebook, who escape the rules of moderation which apply to all other users. Protection of a few million privileged people perfectly institutionalized within the company, despite its rhetoric on equality. The second concerned the effects of Instagram on the population, and in particular teenagers. The mechanisms of the application would promote – according to studies well known internally – behaviors harmful to the mental health of the youngest, often addicted to the platform.





If Frances Haugen is considered a whistleblower, it’s not just because she went to the press to inform them of these practices. Confidential internal documents were stolen and communicated by the latter, knowing in addition that following these publications, investigations targeting Facebook once again were opened by Congress in the United States. For Facebook, it is therefore no longer simply a media affair, the cursor having been pushed a notch further, forcing the company to put in place an effective defense. It was Nick Clegg, vice president of Facebook, who is the first to be stepped up to sweep the accusations of this ex-employee in an interview with CNN.

A defense already in place

According to him, no investigation, external or internal, would demonstrate the harmfulness of Instagram on anyone, acknowledging however that going on social networks when you are badly in your skin can exacerbate this feeling. He also denies the accusations of Frances Haugen concerning the restoration of the old algorithms on the propagation of false information as soon as the presidential elections in the United States end. “to promote growth”, which would have contributed to the climate in which the tragic invasion of the Capitol took place on January 6, 2021. For Nick Clegg, the responsibility for this insurgency lies with those who encouraged and perpetrated violence, “including Donald Trump”. “It is too easy to look for a technological explanation for the political polarization of the country”, he judges, however acknowledging the progress to be made by Facebook to understand how the platform participates in the propagation of extreme ideas.

As pointed out by our colleagues from Echoes, Frances Haugen took the trouble to indicate that “no one is malicious at Facebook”, but that the interests of the company push it to adopt problematic policies and practices. She says she is aware that Mark Zuckerberg never wanted Facebook to become a hate platform, but that choices and a certain carelessness have contributed to the proliferation of content of this type. We will see if, after hearing Frances Haugen, the American Congress will continue its investigations on Facebook and if, once again, Mark Zuckerberg will have to come and justify himself publicly before him.