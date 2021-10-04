PS5: SIE launches Game Trials, a highly restrictive next-gen game trial system

Game demos aren’t as common as they were a few years ago, but publishers have implemented alternatives to allow players to try out productions before purchasing them. There are sometimes sessions of free access to the entire experience for a few days, or trials of several hours as on the games ofElectronic Arts for subscribers EA Play.

Sony is starting a thing called Game Trials, allowing you to play certain games for a limited time period. Good idea, all little like Ea Play 10 play I guess. It starts with Death Stranding and Sackboy. pic.twitter.com/hfjlvVLBgG – Joe ‘wotta’ Anderson ???????????????????????????? ⚽️ ???? (@_wotta) October 1, 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment follows this latest model for its PS5 from this week. He now offers from Game Trials, in order to play a title for a limited period and period. So you have until October 28 to play Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for 6 hours and at Sackboy: A Big Adventure for 5 hours. The offer is only available for the PlayStation 5 versions of these titles, and especially currently only in UK.

Note that the DLC purchased before the end of the allotted time will only be usable after the end of the stopwatch, even if you pay for the full version in the meantime, and especially that the time runs out as soon as you initiate the console download or that you have added the software to your library from the web version. It will therefore be necessary to have a fast download speed and quickly start your game to take advantage of the trial. Members of Reddit have, however, already found a trick to play longer: start the trial with a first account, install the application, play it as much as possible or not, then restart the trial with another account associated with the same region so as not to having to reinstall the software and enjoy all the hours available.





Other experiences next-gen edited by Sony Interactive Entertainment could follow in the future, hopefully in more countries … If you fall for it, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available from € 49.99 on Amazon.com.

