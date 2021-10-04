PSG football – Mbappé is still getting closer to Real, Messi accused

While he is going through a slightly more complicated period in the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé is still talking about him on the side of Real Madrid.

Following an excellent start to the season, until the end of August, the world champion has had a little more trouble finding his cruising pace since the transfer window closed. Indeed, since the last international break, the French international has scored only one goal, against Clermont on September 11. Silent in the last six games, the 22-year-old striker has still delivered three assists, and in particular for Messi against Manchester City in the Champions League this week. But that is not enough for a player of his caliber.

Mbappé no longer finds his way to the net

Facing Rennes this Sunday, Mbappé ate the paper a bit. First by missing his left strike on a caviar from Messi (25th), then seeing his goal refused for an offside (69th). At the end of the game, the Habs even ended up receiving a yellow card for a too rough intervention on Assignon (86th). Proof that Mbappé is currently tense. It did not take less to relaunch the debates around his future in Paris. According to La Gazzetta, the former nugget of Monaco continues to move closer to Real Madrid. Cold with his leaders, who still dream of extending his contract while he plans to go free in 2022 after PSG blocked his transfer to Madrid last summer, Mbappé is not living his best period in the Paris locker room.

Mbappé was spoiled for choice but finally decided to eat the scoresheet. pic.twitter.com/dmQJlLidfx

– Winamax Sport (@WinamaxSport) October 3, 2021

Mbappé isolated in the PSG locker room?

If he gets along very well with Hakimi, Mbappé would have a little more trouble with Neymar since the arrival of Messi. Annoyed by the Brazilian’s individualism after the victory against Montpellier last week, the Frenchman is not at ease. Even if the magical trio wanted to give a good image by posting a photo together after the match against Manchester City, the truth would be quite different. According to information from the Italian media, Mbappé would feel ” outmoded “, behind Messi and Neymar. Already in the shadow of Neymar since his arrival at PSG in 2017, Mbappé finds himself still a notch lower with the Argentinian. Because even if he is the best of the three since the start of the season, the spotlight is not really on him. What he does not like, especially since he feels isolated, since Neymar has created a South American group with Messi, Paredes, Di Maria or Icardi. And it is therefore for all these reasons that the French will want to leave Paris for next season.

Real Madrid as an emergency exit

With the idea of ​​joining Real Madrid, where he will be the new star. Indeed, among the Merengue, Mbappé will be the pillar of a new project, since a whole team will be built around him. Between this potential galactic status, his desire to play at the Bernabeu, and his discomfort at PSG, Mbappé will have every reason to move from Paris to Madrid in 2022.