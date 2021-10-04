PSG football – Sergio Ramos, it turns into a nightmare for PSG

Mauricio Pochettino becomes a master of procrastination when it comes to bringing up the case of Sergio Ramos. The best defender in history has not yet played a second with PSG, and there is total vagueness regarding his health.

” The mystery of Paris is Sergio Ramos “,” Madrid dodged a bullet as they let Sergio Ramos go “,” The strange case of Sergio Ramos at PSG “, The European press does not hide its questions about the situation of the Spanish defender, one of the star reinforcements of Paris Saint-Germain during the last transfer window. Absent from the field for long months, the former Real Madrid player is recovering from a calf problem, but in the meantime he has not played a single second in the PSG jersey. And it is not the words of Mauricio Pochettino before this international break that will reassure the admirers of the legendary defender, who arrived free at the vice-champion of France. Asked on the sidelines of the match in Rennes about the possible debut of Sergio Ramos with Paris, the Argentine coach remained completely unclear. ” We don’t have any details. We hope he can be available after the break. He is good, calm and also continues in his preparation », Launched a very discreet Pochettino.





– It’s okay, he’s finally back.

– Sergio Ramos?

– Do not abuse… Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès. pic.twitter.com/n8yjY5m7kz – Winamax Sport (@WinamaxSport) September 28, 2021

Sergio Ramos worries PSG supporters

On the side of Paris Saint-Germain, the medical statements follow one another and are still laconic concerning Sergio Ramos. The latest specifies, if we can say so, that the 35-year-old defender ” continues his individual preparation in the field “. In other words, PSG do not really know when whoever has won everything with Real Madrid and Spain will be able to bring a little more to the defense of Paris Saint-Germain. Once the Nations League is played, the sporting deadlines will follow one another at a colossal rate for the club of the capital and it will be difficult to integrate Sergio Ramos at once, except to take the risk of a relapse . But before even talking about that, it is now necessary to know if the defender is able to return to his best level after such a long absence, because PSG knew that Ramos did not arrive in Ligue 1 at the top of his game. Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaifi took the risk of recruiting him for two years, but time flies …