PSG: when Paredes’ wife shares a message against Pochettino

Camilla Galente, alias Madame Leandro Paredes, is not happy. And she said it. In its own way. This Sunday, at 3.10 p.m., ten minutes after the defeat of PSG in Rennes (2-0), the first in the league, she retweeted a message stigmatizing the condition of replacing her husband, who remained on the bench in Brittany throughout the encounter. On this post from a fan who is located in Georgia, we can notably read that “Pochettino is an assassin to leave this guy on the bench” when speaking of the Argentine defensive midfielder.

This is what his coaching compatriot has been doing since the start of the season with only two starts, only one in the league. It was September 25 and Paredes, very close friends with Leo Messi, played the entire match. He entered Reims for 15 minutes on August 29. For the rest in Ligue 1, he was either on the bench (Lyon, Metz and therefore Rennes) or not in the workforce because not sufficiently ready. He also has a start in the Champions League but again, the meeting went badly. On September 15 in Bruges on the first day of the group stage, Pochettino took him out at the break after an indigestible first period (a warning and a suspicious placement on the Belgian goal). Against Manchester City last Tuesday, Paredes once again experienced the game from the sidelines.

