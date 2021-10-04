Puel feels the flavor of victory after the draw in the derby

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

At the microphone of Prime Video, the technician satisfied with the performance of his men recognized that the equalizer in extremis had a taste of victory. “I don’t have to be resurrected. I’m glad the players are being rewarded. It’s a point, not a victory, but it tastes like it in the current conditions. There has been a tremendous amount of investment. They were responsible. We had many opportunities. Lyon had situations in the first. It was already a first sign. We had a very good second half. If we come back a little earlier we may have the posibility to go for the victory. In a difficult environment, they knew how to take responsibility. It made a great production for French football. “

On the other hand, Claude Puel was more worried in the management of the international truce to come. “It’s not easy, I didn’t count. We will have 11 players from everywhere. Trauco will return overnight from Saturday to Sunday so not available for the match at 3pm. We have players in African countries. It is normal that the players think about their selections but we know the importance of the match against Strasbourg. This point is great if it is followed by other good games. “



