Puel shouts victory after the derby, Bosz is enraged

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

ASSE drew from the depths of its reserves to snatch a draw with forceps yesterday in Geoffroy-Guichard against OL at the end of the 9th day of L1 (1-1). Thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri, following a hand from Jason Denayer in the box, the Greens responded to the opening scoring of Houssem Aouar at the end of the first period (1-1).

This point of the draw satisfies Claude Puel, happy to see his players so invested in this meeting. “I’m just happy that my players are finally rewarded,” said the coach of ASSE at the final whistle. It’s a point, but it tastes a bit like a victory. There has been a tremendous investment on the part of my players. They were responsible, they had a great game. The players went for this equalization. They were extraordinary investments. “

On the side of OL, Peter Bosz necessarily led less and regretted the missed opportunities. “I’m from Lyon so this draw is not logical for me, he complained. The first half, they have two or three chances, nine of us. 1-0 at halftime was not enough. We missed too many opportunities. And that would have changed everything. It was a very open game but the best chances were ours. Yes, we lost two points. Between the occasions, the red, these are two important moments but even at ten, we could do better. And this ranking is not good (…) We are on the right road but tenth in L1, it is not good at all even if we could be 5th within a minute … We had too many draws. “

Notes from #ASSEOL

During the derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon, which ended with a nice 1-1, Houssem Aouar, scorer, and Etienne Green, who defeated him four times, particularly stood out https: // t.co/bgdSQZyM0i pic.twitter.com/X6d4jIrxw9 – THE TEAM (@the team) October 3, 2021