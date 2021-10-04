Queen Elizabeth II speaks publicly about Prince Philip for the first time since his death

At his side were Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, who accompanied him during his stay in Scotland.

“I have already spoken of my deep and lasting affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I have always kept from our stay here,” said the Queen. “It’s often said that it’s the people who make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we’ve seen in recent times.”

A quick return to work

Philip, duke of edinburgh, died “peacefully” on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. Elizabeth II, with whom he had four children (Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward), bade him farewell on Saturday April 17 during a funeral organized in small groups due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vivid image of the ceremony, the queen was sitting alone on a bench in the chapel, her face covered with a black mask to protect herself from the virus.

Elizabeth II had quickly returned to work. In May, the monarch made her first official outing since Philip’s funeral. She had solemnly opened the parliamentary session, reading a speech written by Boris Johnson on government priorities.