Race against time in California to contain an oil spill

California authorities were on Monday in a race against time to contain a large oil spill described as an “environmental disaster” near Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Beaches between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach have been closed to the public for 24 kilometers and fishing has been banned due to the oil spill which began on Saturday and has already killed many fish and birds, according to local authorities.

This flow, estimated by the Municipality of Huntington Beach at nearly 480,000 liters, would be due to a leak on an oil pipeline about 10 km from the coast.

The US Coast Guard, which coordinates containment operations with booms deployed nearly two kilometers, said Monday that only 3% of the oil could have been blocked.





“Unfortunately, we are starting to see oil-covered fish and birds washing up on the coast,” the 200,000-resident Municipality of Huntington Beach said in a statement.

According to the city, the oil company Beta Offshore, owned by the Texas-based group Amplify Energy Corporation, is responsible for the leak.

The group said in a statement that a remotely controlled vehicle had been deployed to the site of the leak. “Production and operations on the pipeline on the Beta field have been halted,” he added.

“We will make sure that Amplify Energy Corporation does everything possible to repair this environmental disaster,” said the municipality.

Warning of the “toxicity” of this substance, Huntington Beach had asked residents Sunday to stay away from polluted areas and not to try to save themselves the oiled birds but to warn the authorities.

“It’s a disaster for our marine life, our habitat, our economy and our community,” local official Katrina Foley told MSNBC on Sunday.

“We have taken decades to build our natural habitat and it is damaged in a day,” she added.