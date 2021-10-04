Ranieri returns to Premier League

Ranieri is back in the Premier League
Claudio Ranieri (69) is back in the Premier League. Champion of England with Leicester in 2016, the Italian is the new coach of Watford, who occupies 15th place. He signed up for two years. He remains on a stint at Sampdoria, from 2019 to spring 2021.
Michel, the former OM coach, fired by Getafe
Michel, the former Real Madrid player and former OM coach, was dismissed by Getafe on Monday afternoon. He pays for the club’s disastrous start to the La Liga season, with just one point in eight games.
Aurier bounces back in Villarreal
Serge Aurier bounces back! He left Tottenham on August 31 in the last hours of the transfer window. Serge Aurier has found a new club. The Ivorian right-back will discover La Liga with Villarreal and find a former coach at PSG, Unai Emery.
“I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave”, Kylian Mbappé opens up about his aborted transfer
EXCLUDED RMC SPORT – It’s an event and it’s on RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé gives himself up during a big interview to be found in length Tuesday in Rothen ignites (at 6 p.m. on RMC). He explains in particular his abortive transfer of the summer. Extracts.
“I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement, he explains in this long interview where no subject is not evaded. It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can turn around. I wanted everyone to come out grown up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t don’t want me to leave, I will stay, “he explained, a little surprised at the extent of his false start in the world of football.
INFO RMC SPORT – Puel remains coach of Saint-Etienne
After the good performance of AS Saint-Étienne on Sunday in the derby against Lyon (1-1), Claude Puel, whose coach position was threatened, finally retains the confidence of his leaders. Meeting in the supervisory board since Monday morning at 8 a.m. and until midday, the Saint-Etienne management has therefore decided to keep Puel in office despite an accounting balance of four points taken in nine meetings. (TM)
Barça: Lenglet and Umtiti pushed to exit in January?
According to the Sport newspaper, FC Barcelona will try to remove its two French defenders, Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet, during the winter transfer window. The two players do not enter the plans of Ronald Koeman, in the hot seat.
Barcelona: an ambitious winter transfer window with Sterling and Olmo?
In the grip of serious financial difficulties in recent months, Barça lost several major players during the summer. Lionel Messi or Antoine Griezmann left and the Catalan club was satisfied with recruits at reduced prices. The situation could change this winter according to Mundo Deportivo.
Not at best at the start of the season, Barça plans to position themselves on playmaker Dani Olmo (Leipzig) and Raheem Sterling. Former of the Masia, the Spaniard could accept a return to Barcelona. Club management would like to attract the England winger whose playing time remains intermittent on the Manchester City side.
Saint-Etienne: Puel fixed this Monday
Last in Ligue 1 and still looking for a first success this season, Saint-Etienne snatched a draw against Lyon this Sunday in the derby (1-1). A point against the rival who has not yet ensured the survival of Claude Puel on the bench of ASSE.
According to information from RMC Sport, the technician’s future will be the subject of discussion within the Saint-Etienne club on Monday. A supervisory board will meet in the presence of the two presidents Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo (in video), Jean-François Soucasse, executive president, and a number of players from the Greens.
Free next June, Kylian Mbappé arouses more and more envy in Europe. The PSG striker remains in the sights of Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti did not fail to send a little message to the Frenchman of the last few days. Also in La Liga, Serge Aurier could quickly engage with Villarreal. Without a club since his departure from Tottenham, the Ivorian side is in advanced negotiations with the Andalusian club according to information from RMC Sport. The former Paris player even attended Unai Emery’s side against Sevilla Betis in La Liga.