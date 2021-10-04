Ranieri returns to Premier League

16:32

EXCLUDED RMC SPORT – It’s an event and it’s on RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé gives himself up during a big interview to be found in length Tuesday in Rothen ignites (at 6 p.m. on RMC). He explains in particular his abortive transfer of the summer. Extracts.

“I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement, he explains in this long interview where no subject is not evaded. It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can turn around. I wanted everyone to come out grown up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t don’t want me to leave, I will stay, “he explained, a little surprised at the extent of his false start in the world of football.