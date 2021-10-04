Raphaël de Casabianca reveals the identity of the next guest of the show, and it’s a surprise!

On social networks, the presenter of Meeting in unknown land Raphaël de Casabianca has lifted the veil on the identity of the personality who will fly with him for the next issue of the show of France 2.
After Vianney, who had spent a few days in Afar country, it was the turn of another singer to participate in Meeting in unknown land. As Raphaël de Casabianca unveiled a few hours ago on social networks, it’s Oli, from the very popular duo Bigflo and Oli, who is flying with him for the next issue of the show. For now, we do not know where the host of France 2 takes the singer … a mystery that should be lifted very soon. Will Oli, whose real name is Olivio Ordonez, live a particularly inspiring adventure like Vianney before him? As a reminder, the latter had even written a song on a square, Dabali, inspired by a young Afar girl I met in Ethiopia. Released on May 26, the issue of Meeting in unknown land with Vianney had seduced 5.6 million viewers, a very nice score.
A long media break for Bigflo and Oli
For a year, the brothers had been rather rare in the media. In October 2020, Bigflo and Oli indeed announced directly on social networks their wish to withdraw for a few months from media life. “We decided to take a media / social media break to go prepare the next album and take time for ourselves! We want to make you a 4th album that rocks! That’s why we’re leaving … To come back better! Thank you for everything and see you soon“, had indicated the brothers to their fans.
On his personal Instagram account, Oli said: “It is time for me to take a step back and go write the rest. I do not take lightly your love and the trust you have placed in me! Oli leaves room for Olivio … “. This departure in unknown land, which often helps those who participate in the show to refocus on the essential, should be fully beneficial for the rapper. As a reminder, Bigflo and Oli’s last album, The dream life, was released in 2018.