RATP and SNCF strike: disruptions in public transport in Paris and Île-de-France

A call for a general strike was launched by many unions on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, disruptions are expected in public transport in Paris and Île-de-France. (© Archives / SL / news Paris)

Private and public sector unions and youth organizations are calling for general mobilization Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Consequently, the RATP and the SNCF anticipate disruptions to public transport in Paris and in Ile-de-France. A demonstration is also planned at the start of the Republic Square.

General strike for better working conditions

Many trade unions will mobilize on Tuesday to demand better working and study conditions. Force Ouvrière, the CGT, Solidaire or even L’Unef demand in particular an increase in wages, the abandonment of pension reforms and unemployment insurance but also an end to layoffs while the Covid-19 crisis has had repercussions even in Parisian institutions like Fauchon, luxury hotels or Pizza Pino.

An unprecedented crisis which was at the origin of the elimination of more than 12,000 jobs in the trade sector in Paris according to the latest count from the Parisian Urban Planning Workshop.





The CGT Federation of Railway workers calls on railway workers and railway workers of all services and all colleges to act by strike on October 05, 2021! pic.twitter.com/yocJxmsa2O – Cgt railwaymen PE (@Cgt_pe) September 29, 2021

To make itself heard, the inter-union calls for a general strike. In Paris and Île-de-France, this will result in many disruptions in public transport.

If the metro should not be too affected according to the latest forecasts from the SNCF, some RER lines will be impacted like the line E or 7 out of 10 trains will run between Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Chelles Gournay, 9 out of 10 between Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Villiers / Tournan. On the line D, SNCF announces 3 out of 4 trains and the traffic will be very disrupted on the tram T3a.

A demonstration is also scheduled from Place de la République at 2 p.m.

