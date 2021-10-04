Ravanelli pays tribute to Bernard Tapie

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the 10 biggest sales in history

This Monday, it is Fabrizio Ravanelli’s turn to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie, who died Sunday morning at the age of 78. The former Olympian scorer sent a video to the Phocaean. “I mean I’m really full of pain,” he said. I am next to his family and I wanted to say that everyone in football, especially Marseille, will always have great memories because you were an exceptional president. I embrace you and I am sure that all Marseillais are with you and everyone in football. Ciao Bernard. Bernard Tapie will be buried in Marseille with a mass celebrated on Friday morning at the cathedral of La Major, before being buried in the cemetery of Mazargues, in the ninth district of the city.

#OM Bernard Tapie’s funeral on Friday in Marseille #TeamOM https://t.co/jz3iL4kTJE

– The Phocaean (@lephoceen) October 4, 2021