Relive the induction of Thomas Pesquet as the new commander of the ISS

On October 4, Thomas Pesquet became the fourth European and the first French to hold the post of commander of the ISS, the International Space Station.

Thomas Pesquet is therefore the fourth ESA astronaut in this position and the first French. He will exercise this responsibility for approximately 1 month. It is above all a matter of ensuring the application of the flight plan (scientific experiments to be carried out, maintenance activities, etc.) while ensuring the cohesion of the crew by resolving any disagreements if necessary. In an emergency, the commander is required to make the necessary decisions with the safety of the astronauts as a priority.





It should be noted that Thomas Pesquet will be at the head of the station during a rather busy period in terms of crew rotation. On October 5, the Soyuz MS-19 will take off from Baikonur with professional cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and two people who will shoot footage from the fictional film on board the ISS. The Challenge for the Russian channel Channel One. They are actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko. The station will then accommodate 10 people.

About 12 days later, they will return to Earth with the Soyuz MS-18 in the company of Oleg Novitskiy. Then on October 30, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule (Flight Crew-3) will fly from Florida with European Matthias Maurer accompanied by his American colleagues Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron (arrival scheduled for the next day). After a few days at 11 up there, Thomas Pesquet will pass his responsibility to Anton Shkaplerov and return to Earth with the Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule before mid-November with Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur and Akihiko Hoshide.