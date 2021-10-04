Rennes: Laborde does not need Delort – football

Apart from his faithful companion Andy Delort this summer, striker Gatan Laborde continues to stack goals in his new Rennes colors. The former Montpellirain should not for his beginnings in Brittany.

Laborde is already regularly decisive in Rennes

This summer, Stade Rennais did not hesitate to put their hands in their pockets by spending 15 million euros to secure the services of Gatan Laborde. A significant investment which is already bearing fruit.

4 goals in 7 games

Scorer against Paris Saint-Germain (2-0) Sunday, during the 9th day of Ligue 1, the 27-year-old striker scored his fourth goal in seven games in all competitions under the Breton colors. The former Montpellirain also delivered a decisive pass on the second goal signed Flavien Tait.

Suffice to say that the native of Mont-de-Marsan quickly adapted to his new team, while bringing his character to it. We also brought him in to bring us a winning mindset and he is one of the leaders in this field. I think he brings a lot in scoring goals, but also in that aspect. , recognized his trainer Bruno Genesio.

Orphan of Delort, Laborde still shines

I try to put my grinta on the ground and gradually pulled the team. We’ll have to do it for the entire season, but I’m not going to let them go , warned Laborde. A psychological impact that the ex-Bordelais already brought to Montpellier, where it was however difficult to dissociate him from his former friend of the Montpellier attack, Andy Delort.

With 37 goals and 19 assists last season, the attacking duo carried the MHSC thanks to an unparalleled complementarity in L1. The question was whether Laborde could perform as much without his faithful companion, who also made a good start in Nice (2 goals and 1 decisive assist in 5 games). He quickly gave an answer.

Laborde aims for more than 16 goals in L1





After an excellent start to the Montpellier season (3 goals in 4 games), Laborde continues on the same bases in Rennes. With now 6 goals on the clock, the Bordeaux trained player is at the top of the scorers’ classification for the French championship, equal with Lille’s Jonathan David. has remained anecdotal, he warns. I am on a good series, I hope to continue it as high as possible.

Up to? I never set a goal, I just try to do better than the season before. Last season, Laborde had 16 goals and 8 decisive assists in L1 with the MHSC. His new club would not be unhappy to see him achieve such statistics in his first season in Brittany.

