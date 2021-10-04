More

    researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian rewarded “for their discoveries of temperature and touch receptors”

    The Medicine Prize is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded this year.

    Some imagined a price linked to the discovery of messenger RNA technology, crucial for the development of vaccines against Covid-19. But the Nobel Prize for medicine was finally awarded, Monday, October 4, to two American researchers, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, who discovered receptors in the human body sensitive to temperature and to touch, the committee announced.

    Their “revolutionary discoveries” have “allowed to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world”, said the Nobel jury in Stockholm.

    In his research, David Julius used a component from chili “to identify a receptor in the nerve end of the skin which reacts to heat”.



