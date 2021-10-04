Reunion Island on probation

The 11 p.m. curfew is lifted as of today. You can therefore travel anywhere in Reunion without having to justify yourself, regardless of the time of day or night. This is the first time since mid-July that the inhabitants of Reunion are not subject to a travel restriction.

Picnics

They had been banned in Reunion for almost a year. Sunday family gatherings are allowed again. But they are still limited to 10 people at the table. The authorities allow the Reunionese to meet but still wish to restrict the number of guests in order to avoid the appearance of large clusters that could relaunch the coronavirus epidemic in Reunion.

Nightclubs

The news of the reopening was eagerly awaited by young Reunionese. Most of the nightclubs have been closed for over a year. Some had been able to reopen as a bar, but with significant restrictions.

Rules still apply: the health pass, a 50% gauge and wearing a mask.

Lightened obligation to wear a mask





Establishments that welcome the public outside and make use of the sanitary pass will no longer have to ask for a mask to be worn. It remains compulsory in confined spaces.

This development of the wearing of the mask will mainly concern fairs and festivals.

What does not change

Wearing a mask remains compulsory in public places, but also in closed places such as at work. It remains forbidden to consume alcohol on public roads. And sporting and cultural events remain subject to the Health Pass.

In addition, home catering services, rental of marquees, tents and barnums for individuals as well as sound transport are still not authorized.