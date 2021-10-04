Réunion National Park is hunting down poaching camps

Nine poaching camps were dismantled this morning in the Hauts National Park. They were scattered in the east and the Piton de La Fournaise region. Poachers who mainly attack, in this case, the red palm kernel, a threatened endemic species.

Red palm kernel is a very popular dish in Réunion cuisine. In salad, gratin or curry, palm kale comes in various forms and is sought after both for its flavor and its rarity.









It is found sold by the roadside on stalls run by producers, but all too often red palm kernel comes from poaching. These poachers set up brown camps in the heights, in particular within the National Park, in order to carry out their harvest.

The red palm kernel: an endemic endangered species

The impact of poaching on the red palm kernel is final. The species, unique in the world, has been cataloged by the IUCN, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, in critical danger of extinction. The wild, and uncontrolled, cutting of red palm kernels has a strong impact on the local flora and fauna:

drastic reduction in the number of palm kernels, orchids and fanjans

trampling of endemic and native species

spread of invasive species

In addition, the brown camps, built mainly on the edge of gullies and often left in a deplorable state, encourage the proliferation of rats which are the predators of forest birds.

Poachers also have an impact on the quality of the water and the soil where they set up their camps because the batteries used for lamps or plastic bags very often end up in rivers and streams. Some poachers also do not hesitate to use insecticides to recover fish or pitchers. Products that can be contaminated when they are sold to consumers.

Nine permanent camps dismantled this morning

Thus, in order to preserve the red palm kernels of Reunion Island, the agents of the National Park, assisted by the National Forestry Office, the Department and the Cirest, regularly carry out operations to dismantle the brown camps.

This morning, they concentrated their efforts on the sites of Bélouve, Takamaka, Bébour, Fond de la Rivière de l'Est, Foc-Foc and Caverne Voleur. In all, nine camps were dismantled out of the eleven listed, two were abandoned by the tenants.











Among the items found in the poachers’ camp: bottles, blankets and even clothing

Several tonnes of waste, including blankets, bottles and clothing, were thus recovered and then hoisted by helicopter to be sent to the waste reception center. The brown camps, sometimes in wood under tin, sometimes built only with tarpaulins, were destroyed. Cost of the operation: 2,000 euros.

The report from Réunion La 1ère :

Since 2012, more than 70 poaching camps have been listed in the east of the island by National Park officers. Nearly 35 camps have been dismantled since the start of poaching operations in the National Park.

The consumer’s good reflex

In order to fight for the preservation of species such as the red palm kernel or the pitch, the first victims of poaching, it is also important that consumers become aware of the right actions to adopt.

Indeed, there is a reasoned and ethical cultivation of red palm kernel carried out by approved farmers. The latter offer products whose traceability is verified by the National Forestry Office. Thus, the consumer can ascertain the origin of his red palm kernel by looking at his punch.

As for pitching, hunting is now controlled. It is done from February to April. A specific map and a hunting location are provided to hunters. It is therefore preferable to buy the small animal during the hunting season, and it does not cost anything to check the seller’s card.