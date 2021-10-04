Roland-Garros boss Guy Forget appears in the Pandora Papers

The former French tennis player and current Roland-Garros boss Guy Forget appeared on Monday in the list of personalities concerned by the Pandora Papers, a journalistic investigation revealing the use of companies based in tax havens by personalities around the world . According to Radio France, Guy Forget would have benefited for several years from a company domiciled in the British Virgin Islands.
According to the investigation, the company Mainland Group Limited – dissolved in 2016 – would have belonged to Guy Forget, 56, former captain of the France team in the Davis Cup and current director of Roland-Garros. The purpose of this company, still according to documents obtained by Radio France, was to “Hold intellectual property rights”, and the assets (1.4 million euros) were “Intellectual property rights of various sportsmen”.
“Incompetent to handle these financial matters”
Asked by journalists on this subject, Forget defended himself by referring to IMG, the main company managing the interests of athletes in the world: ” From my teenage years, and at the start of my professional career in the 1980s, until my period as captain of the national teams, the world-famous company IMG managed my interests and my contracts like those of many top athletes in the world. great legality. “
French added: “If I called on the company IMG, it is precisely because I am completely incompetent to regulate and manage these financial, legal and fiscal questions. “ IMG, for its part, explained that it had stopped working with Guy Forget at the end of his sports career, eight years before the creation of the offshore company. ” We have no record of any association between Mainland Group Ltd and IMG. Guy Forget was a client of IMG when he was a professional tennis player, until 1997 when his representation contract officially ended “, Justifies the agency.