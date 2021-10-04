Rolland Courbis on Bernard Tapie: “He had an exceptional force of persuasion”

Rolland Courbis (former OM coach, 1997-1999 and consultant for RMC Sport, about Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday) : “He was an extraordinary man. It’s very rare to hear a guy speak so well and so clearly. There are certain people I listen to, especially in politics, from whom I wonder where they learned French … Him, when you listened to him, not only did you understand everything, but above all, nine times out of ten, you agreed with him. He had exceptional charm, charisma and persuasiveness. And that cannot be learned. He even came to be dangerous (to laugh) ! I am not comfortable either, but when he had decided to be right, with him, you could not have the last word!