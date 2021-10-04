Rolland Courbis on Bernard Tapie: “He had an exceptional force of persuasion”

Rolland Courbis (former OM coach, 1997-1999 and consultant for RMC Sport, about Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday) : “He was an extraordinary man. It’s very rare to hear a guy speak so well and so clearly. There are certain people I listen to, especially in politics, from whom I wonder where they learned French … Him, when you listened to him, not only did you understand everything, but above all, nine times out of ten, you agreed with him. He had exceptional charm, charisma and persuasiveness. And that cannot be learned. He even came to be dangerous (to laugh) ! I am not comfortable either, but when he had decided to be right, with him, you could not have the last word!
“He had an exceptional flair by betting on the duo Boksic-Völler in 1993”
In the knowledge of football, he progressed at a great speed. When he took over the presidency of OM (in April 1986), he was more of a cycling connoisseur, but he met some people, of whom I was lucky enough to be a part, and he quickly understood. So, when he won the Champions League in 1993, we must not forget that he has just transferred Jean-Pierre Papin to AC Milan (who lost the final 0-1, against OM, on May 26, JPP coming into play on the Rossonero side) and that he therefore had an exceptional and formidable flair by betting on the duo Boksic-Völler in front.
“It would be exaggerated to rename the Velodrome stadium” Bernard-Tapie “”
In our personal relationship, we sometimes clung, we were cold four or five times but we have always reconciled, it has never been serious to the point of getting angry definitely. I find it extraordinary that Bernard wanted to be buried in Marseille. It is a super beautiful symbol for the Marseillais. On the other hand, I think that it would be exaggerated, as some suggest, to rename the Vélodrome stadium “Bernard-Tapie”. He has a very important place in the history of the club, but there were also other important characters, like Marcel Leclerc (president of OM from 1965-1972). It is therefore difficult to attach the name of a person to the Vélodrome because that would create certain injustices. “