Romanian billionaire and French family perish in passenger plane crash in Italy

The plane crashed just after take off near Milan in the north of the country. According to Italian media, the pilot was Dan Petrescu, one of the richest Romanian people, and he was accompanied by a family of French nationality. All died instantly.

The tragedy occurred barely five minutes after takeoff, in the early afternoon on Sunday. The small tourist plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was to reach Olbia in Sardinia from Milan’s Linate airport. One of the engines caught fire, the pilot tried to make an emergency return to land, but an empty building being renovated tragically came to a halt. According to the Milan daily Il Corriere della Sera, the plane struck it before falling and exploding. The pilot could do nothing to save the family of French tourists who accompanied him. The plane crashes at the foot of the building, instantly killing everyone on board.

According to Italian media, the pilot’s name is Dan Petrescu, he is one of the biggest fortunes in Romania. He also has German nationality and is at the head of a large construction group, owns hypermarkets and shopping centers. Among the passengers were his wife, 65 years old and also having French nationality, his 30-year-old son Dan Stefano, as well as a child. “The plane had an engine on fire and fell steeply, without making any maneuvers, it simply rushed”, testifies a resident, still in the same Milanese daily. A crash in the middle of San Donato Milanese, a town with 30,000 inhabitants, not far from a busy metro stop. Luckily, no worker was present on the site, Sunday requires.





French identity documents

“I heard the panes of my windows shake, details Giuseppe, a young man of 26 years living near the scene of the accident, to the Italian agency AGI. I opened the window and like in the movies, I saw a big column of smoke rising, and I called for help. ” On the images of the Italian press, we see the immense fire caused by the crash, the flames of the explosion which reached the two floors of the building under renovation. Help arrived quickly. According to the daily La Repubblica, only one body could be recovered, and French identity documents were found. ANSV, the National Flight Safety Agency, opened a safety investigation and ordered the dispatch of an investigator to the site.

Sad irony, the plane crashed at the intersection of Marignano streets and October 8, 2001. The latter refers to the Linate crash, the most serious air crash in the history of Italy. That day, 118 people died at Milan airport after an airliner taking off crashed into another plane mistakenly engaged on the runway due to heavy fog. The first one crashed into the luggage room. All occupants died between the time of the shock or in the fire that followed. The investigation that followed showed that the accident was mainly attributable to poor management of the airport, both in terms of staff and in runway maintenance. Four airport officials had been sentenced to prison terms.

Updated at 8:30 p.m. with the identity of the pilot and details of the passengers.