Roubaix – Wout Van Aert finished 7th: “It was a big mistake …”

Yes Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), third behind Sonny colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), held its rank perfectly this Sunday on the occasion of the 118th Paris-Roubaix, the other big favorite of the race, Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma), had a much more difficult day. Never in the right tempo and often badly placed from the moment the race got carried away, the Belgian was unable to follow Van der Poel when this one put the throttle in sector 15. Evolving then at a second echelon of the race, Wout Van Aert fought in the final to grab seventh place.

Video – Wout Van Aert finished seventh at Paris-Roubaix 2021

“I’m not very happy with the way I rode on the cobbles”

“It was hard”, he conceded after the arrival. “I felt good and I think we were in a good situation with the team. But when Mathieu (van der Poel) accelerated I was too far behind. It was a big mistake on my part. wet cobblestones, I didn’t always have the feel I wanted and my vision was poor. I was also not very satisfied with the way I rode on the cobblestones. When I was in someone’s wheel. a, I was sometimes too scared and I was losing a lot of energy. I don’t think a victory was possible today (Sunday) for me “





“It was a battle of attrition, you really had to be in the lead on each cobbled section”

Wout Van Aert then spoke of the terrible climatic conditions that the whole peloton had to face during this 118th Paris-Roubaix. “It was fun to have this experience, but I don’t like it more than a dry edition. It was a battle of attrition, you really had to be in the lead on each cobbled section. You have to be focused on Paris-Roubaix all the time, but it was even more the case today (Sunday). It is extremely dangerous and you cannot drive all day in front “, explains the one we should not see again in the pelotons by the end of the season. “The season has been very demanding and it’s been a few years since I took a long rest. That’s what I plan to do now, jI’m going to take a break of at least three weeks “, he concludes.