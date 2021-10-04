Rugby. “Antoine Dupont? Yes, he’s the best player in the world today”

Rugby News See my news

Is Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) the best rugby player in the world today? It is “yes” for many observers. (© Icon Sport)

“Yes, for me, it’s the best rugby player in the world“. Marie-Alice Yahé, former international scrum half and current consultant on Canal +, do not go all the way to currently define the level of the Stade Toulousain scrum half, Antoine Dupont.

“He reads the game very well, he weighs so much… He even gets the defenses to do what he wants to do. This is what is extremely strong about him. It weighs on everyone: his team and the opponent, ”she analyzes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vt1Yx89KDhs

Shattering entry facing Biarritz

Placed for the first time this season on the substitutes’ bench this weekend, the international n ° 9 (32 caps) came into play in the 52e facing Biarritz. Let’s not mince words: he signed a smashing entrance, totally changing the face of a very average encounter so far. Decisive on the essay by Tim Nanai-Williams (58e), he then mystified the Basque defense for a try (60e) who sealed the fate of the match and offered victory to his team (11-17).





“The game is pretty messy and when it came into play something happened. The game has arisen, and this within the two teams. It’s incredible the influence he had when he came into play, ”said the former 3e Sébastien Chabal international line. “My contribution on the two tests? Connoisseurs will see that it is thanks to the forwards, ”replied, in all modesty, Antoine Dupont in a post-match press conference.



23 games in a row without defeat with Toulouse

Named best player of the Top 14 during Rugby Night Monday, September 27, 2021, dubbed by the All Black Aaron Smith in person, Antoine Dupont attracts concerts of praise. “He’s the best player in the world. There are very few players like that, even in other generations. He flies over his sport ”, coward Sebastien chabal.

“He has a huge influence on his team. It is nice to see both a boy so invested in the field by his sporting qualities, but also as a man with what he generates around the field ”, adds the former Clermont coach. Franck Azema. Small stat far from being insignificant: Antoine Dupont’s last defeat with the Toulouse jersey dates back to… September 26, 2020 in the Champions Cup semi-final against Exeter. Since then, there have been 23 consecutive games without defeat …

