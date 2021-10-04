Russia successfully fired hypersonic missile from nuclear submarine

WEAPONS – For the first time, the Russian military has successfully tested hypersonic missile fire from a submarine. This weapon, of a new type and which Moscow considers invincible, worries Washington.

Is this the sign of a return to an arms race? The Russian Defense Minister announced in any case, Monday, October 4, that Russia had successfully experimented with firing a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from one of its nuclear submarines. According to a statement posted on Telegram messaging, the missile landed as planned on an exercise target in the Barents Sea, north of Russia. A video, released by the ministry, shows the craft taking off in a burst of light in the middle of the night.

Tests that worry Westerners

The first official launch of a Zircon missile dates back to October 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin then greeted a “big event”. Other tests have since taken place. However, these tests worry Westerners, in particular the United States. The shooting comes as negotiations between Moscow and Washington on “strategic stability” resumed quietly after the meeting in June between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. The issue of arms control is a major point of these negotiations, which aim to appease very degraded bilateral relations. They also aim to slow down a new arms race. Against a backdrop of tensions with Western countries, Russia has multiplied in recent years the announcements of new weapons, touted “invincible” by Vladimir Putin.

Read also Russian “invincible” weapons: does Putin have the means to fulfill his ambitions?

North Korea claims to have tested a hypersonic missile: should we be worried?

Zircon is one of them. With a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometers, it is intended to equip surface ships and submarines of the Russian fleet. Several other weapons, such as the Kinjal hypersonic missile, intended for the Air Force or the Bourevestnik nuclear-powered missile, are in development. The first new generation Avangard hypersonic missiles, capable of reaching a speed of Mach 27 and changing course and altitude, were put into service with the Russian army in December 2019.

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – New precipitation will hit “Marseille, the Var and undoubtedly Corsica” at the end of the afternoon, warns Darmanin “Pandora Papers”: several leaders and celebrities indicted for tax evasion End of the mask at school: here is the list of the 47 departments concerned as of this Monday How to explain the new tensions between France and Algeria? Cévennes episode: Bouches-du-Rhône in red vigilance, 5 other departments of the South-East in orange vigilance

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.