Russia successfully tests hypersonic missile from submarine

Russia announced Monday, October 4 that it had successfully experimented with firing a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from a submarine, a new type of weapon that Moscow considers invincible and which worries Washington.

“Russian fleet first tested hypersonic Zircon missile from nuclear submarine Severodvinsk“, Indicated the Russian Ministry of Defense in a press release, specifying that this”shooting is a success“. According to this statement posted on Telegram messaging, the missile fell as planned on an exercise target in the Barents Sea, north of Russia.

Worrisome essays for Westerners

A video, released by the ministry, shows the craft taking off in a burst of light in the middle of the night. The first official launch of a Zircon missile dates back to October 2020, with Russian President Vladimir Putin then greeting a “big event“. Other tests have since taken place, notably from the frigate Admiral Gorchkov. These tests worry Westerners, especially the United States.

Read alsoRussia calls on US “to be more active” to relaunch nuclear deal with Iran





The shooting comes as negotiations between Moscow and Washington on “strategic stability»Resumed quietly after the meeting in June between Presidents Putin and Joe Biden. The issue of arms control is a major point of these negotiations, which aim to appease very degraded bilateral relations and to slow down a new arms race.

“Invincible” weapons, according to Putin

Against the backdrop of tensions with Western countries, Russia has multiplied in recent years the announcements of new weapons presented as “invincibleBy Putin. Zircon is one of them. With a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometers, it is intended to equip surface ships and submarines of the Russian fleet.

Read alsoRussian elections: victory announced for Putin’s party

Several other weapons such as the Kinjal hypersonic missile intended for the Air Force or the Bourevestnik nuclear-powered missile are in development. The first new generation Avangard hypersonic missiles, capable of reaching a speed of Mach 27 and changing course and altitude, were put into service with the Russian army in December 2019.