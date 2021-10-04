Russia successfully tests ‘invincible’ hypersonic missile, worries Washington

Moscow has tested its hypersonic Zircon missile from a submarine, presented as one of the “invincible” weapons by Vladimir Putin

Russia announced Monday that it had successfully experimented with firing a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from a submarine, a new type of weapon that Moscow considers invincible and which worries Washington.

“The Russian fleet has tested for the first time a hypersonic Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk”, indicated the Russian Ministry of Defense in a press release, specifying that this “firing is a success”.

According to this statement posted on Telegram messaging, the missile fell as planned on an exercise target in the Barents Sea, north of Russia. A video, released by the ministry, shows the craft taking off in a burst of light in the middle of the night.

The first official launch of a Zircon missile dates back to October 2020, with Russian President Vladimir Putin hailing a "great event". Other tests have since taken place, notably from the frigate Admiral Gorchkov.





Western concern

These tests worry Westerners, especially the United States. The shooting comes as negotiations between Moscow and Washington on “strategic stability” have quietly resumed after the June meeting between Presidents Putin and Joe Biden.

The issue of arms control is a major point of these negotiations, which aim to appease very degraded bilateral relations and to slow down a new arms race.

Against a background of tensions with Western countries, Russia has multiplied in recent years the announcements of new weapons presented as “invincible” by Vladimir Poutine.

Zircon is one of them. With a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometers, it is intended to equip surface ships and submarines of the Russian fleet.

Several other weapons such as the Kinjal hypersonic missile intended for the Air Force or the Bourevestnik nuclear-powered missile are in development.

The first new generation Avangard hypersonic missiles entered service with the Russian military in December 2019.