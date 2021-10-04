Saïd Taghmaoui confides in the success of the film La Haine and settles accounts with Mathieu Kassovitz

Saïd Taghmaoui is not about to bow his back. In an interview with the Youtube channel Yes Hustle, comedian, movie star Hate by Mathieu Kassovitz, let out all his resentment towards the director.
It is a cult film that marked an entire generation and challenged the then well-established codes of French seventh art. In 1995, Mathieu kassovitz caused a sensation in dark rooms with Hate. A film on the youth of the suburbs which then features three young actors: Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui. The success is there, but behind the scenes, the atmosphere becomes electric over the years. After many disappointments in France, it is in the United States that Saïd Taghmaoui chose to make a career. However, the actor now 48 years old does not forget anything of his debut on the big screen … And continues to harbor some resentment towards his former companions. If he never shows himself to be tender when it comes to talking about Vincent Cassel, the same goes for Mathieu Kassovitz.
Resentful Saïd Taghmaoui
In a video posted on the Youtube channel Yes Hustle, Saïd Taghmaoui says he has rewritten many dialogues of Hate : “It’s my movie too, whether you like it or not, it’s my movie. I’m one of the heroes of this movie and I participated in the writing, in the creation of this thing and you are not going to take my part!“An indignation that results from a particular event. In 2020, Hate celebrated its 25th anniversary. On this occasion, an exhibition on the feature film was set up at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. “They neither invited Hubert (Koundé, editor’s note), nor me. I don’t know about Vincent, we have no contact with him“took offense to the actor who was still close to Hubert Koundé.
“It is only Mathieu Kassovitz who makes money!”
But that’s not all. For the French actor, La Haine is “the goodwill“by Mathieu Kassovitz. According to him, the director still rakes in great profits from fiction, but refuses to share it with his stars.”You are celebrating 25 years but you want to keep everything to yourself (…) They released the film in 4K, so there is a new exploitation of the film with, I imagine, full of profits. We did not touch a euro! It wasn’t very well intentioned, very awkwardly done (…) It’s a masquerade!“Today, Saïd Taghmaoui says he is keeping a”good memory“of the shoot but does not give up:”I think it’s only Mathieu Kassovitz who makes money“he kept hammering. The time for good understanding is far away …