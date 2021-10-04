Saint-Etienne: Puel fixed this Monday

The management of Saint-Etienne will meet this Monday during a supervisory board where the future of Claude Puel will be discussed. The face displayed in the derby against Lyon (1-1) on Sunday sent some positive signals.

The future of Claude Puel will be discussed this Monday morning, the day after the draw torn in stoppage time in the derby against Lyon (1-1). The management of Saint Etienne must indeed meet for a supervisory board at 8 a.m. in the presence of the two presidents Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo (in video), Jean-François Soucasse, executive president, and a certain number of actors from the club.

A respite for Puel after the derby?

These tips are usually not intended for the daily management of the club, but the very delicate sporting situation of the team will necessarily be at the heart of the conversations. The Greens’ record is starved with four points in nine games and a terrible 20th place in the standings. The Stéphanois have still not won a single game since the start of the season.





But the face displayed during the derby perhaps reassured the leaders a little. In the content, the players were eye-catching and did not give the feeling of a team having “let go of its coach”. This last performance could play in favor of the Castres coach, or at least offer him a certain reprieve.

“I’m just happy that my players are finally rewarded, welcomed the Stéphanois coach at the microphone of Prime Video. It’s a point, but it has a bit of the flavor of a victory. There was a lot of ‘investment on the part of my players. They were responsible, they had a great match. Well done to my players. They sublimated themselves, take responsibility, take charge, Puel insisted. We had a superb match, Lyon too. It made a superb production for French football. “