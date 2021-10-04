Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone on sale with Buds Live headphones offered!

If you are looking for a new smartphone to accompany your daily life, a selection of Samsung models are available at attractive prices! For the purchase of a mobile of the brand, Samsung Buds Live are offered to you.

Here is a smartphone from an essential brand sold at a very attractive price. This model has all the features expected in 2021. Sleek design, large screen and cutting-edge triple-sensor camera, the Samsung S20 FE is a model available at an attractive price. Especially since you can add up to 1TB of additional memory by purchasing the micro-SD card compatible with the phone. It will be the perfect place to put your photos, videos, movies and other multimedia content.

Take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer with Buds Live headphones offered at fnac!

It’s a thing rare enough to be highlighted.The smartphone comes with a USB-C / USB charger and an AC adapter in their box. In short, you don’t have to buy anything more. It may seem anecdotal but at a time when manufacturers tell themselves that everyone is equipped, when this is not the case, it can be very practical. Speaking of battery, theirs is a 4500 mAh and is therefore in the high average of the standards of the genre.

A cheap and high-quality smartphone

On the network side, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G can very well capture 4G + which already provides a more than respectable download speed. For people preferring 5G, you can opt for the corresponding model available for sale. Both models are equipped with a 32 Mpx triple rear camera (12 + 12 + 8MP / 4K 60fps) and a 32 Mpx front camera as well. They also have a very convincing night mode!





With the purchase of a Samsung S20 FE phone, free Galaxy Buds Live headphones! It is a quality equipment since they are equipped with two bidirectional speakers which offer a balanced sound and a wide frequency response thanks to a larger driver. Internal microphones ensure perfect sound balance by clearly broadcasting the user’s voice. Dolby Atmos sound is a guarantee of safety and guarantees you a hearty hearing experience.

The Auto Switch feature on Galaxy Buds Pro detects the most urgent item and instantly transfers the connection to that device. So if you get a call while watching a movie on your tablet, the Galaxy Buds Pro will transfer the audio to your phone. When you hang up, Galaxy Buds easily reconnect to the tablet, moving from device to device without touching the screens.

Take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer with Buds Live headphones offered at fnac!