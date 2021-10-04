“Sanofi chased by the Google of the vaccine”

CHRONICLE – Moderna and Pfizer have succeeded in a few months in sucking up almost the entire market between them, potentially leaving nothing but crumbs for their competitors.

“The winner takes all…” The rules of the new digital economy are introduced in health. By giving up on developing its messenger RNA vaccine against Covid, Sanofi decided that it was no longer possible to catch up with the Google of anti-Covid vaccination. Not that his product would have been ineffective, but because Moderna and Pfizer managed in a few months to suck almost the entire market between them, potentially leaving nothing but crumbs for their competitors.

Read alsoPfizer launches new clinical study on its oral treatment for Covid-19

The vaccinated have become consumers. They choose their vaccine as a brand of chocolate bar. Some are therefore more Pfizer, others Moderna. There are those who do not trust messenger RNA or who swear by the effectiveness of the product… This scenario, nobody could imagine it only a year ago. Before this epidemic, who was interested in the lab manufacturing the vaccine against influenza, diphtheria or tetanus? Who wondered about the type of product