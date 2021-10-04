SCHOLARSHIP-Values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated)

(Updated with index futures, BHP, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Compass, Saint-Gobain, Tikehau)

* Change in futures on the CAC 40 0 ​​# FCE index:

* Change in futures on the Stoxx 600 0 # FXXP index:

* Securities which are treated ex-dividend .EX.PA

* Update on the European markets .EUFR

PARIS, October 4 (Reuters) – Stocks to follow Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe where index futures are signaling an open in scattered order:

* CARREFOUR CARR.PA – After the information from Le Monde on the contacts between Carrefour and Auchan, Barthélémy Guislain, president of the AFM, main owner of Auchan, declared on Saturday to the Voix du Nord: “We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we have always done so, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan! “.

* MORRISONS MRW.L – The American private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on Saturday won the auction organized for the takeover of the British supermarket chain by offering seven billion pounds sterling (8.2 billion euros).

* MEDIASET MS.MI – The number one private television company in Italy has announced its intention to modify its capital structure by establishing two categories of shares, in order to facilitate possible cross-border alliances supposed to allow it to compete with the new heavyweights of online broadcasting.

* LUFTHANSA LHAG.DE announced on Sunday the leasing of four Airbus AIR.PA A350s, specifying that 90% of its staff were vaccinated.

* HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL HRMS.PA – The French luxury group has invited the specialist press to its spring-summer ready-to-wear fashion show at Le Bourget aerodrome, north of Paris. Paris Fashion Week, which lasts until October 5, is in full swing this season with a dozen houses organizing face-to-face events after long months of disruption due to the coronavirus epidemic.





* BHP BHPB.L BHP.AX announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to supply nickel sulfate to the battery manufacturing joint venture owned by Toyota Motor 7203.T and Panasonic 6752.T.

* RYANAIR RYA.I announced Monday that it carried 10.6 million passengers in September, with an occupancy rate of 81%.

* WIZZ AIR WIZZ.L – The Hungarian low-cost airline reported on Monday that the number of passengers carried in September was 91% higher than last year.

* COMPASS CPG.L announced Monday that CFO Karen Witts will step down at the end of the month and announced the appointment of Palmer Brown.

* SAINT-GOBAIN SGOB.PA announced on Monday the completion of the acquisition of RABONI Normandie, a multi-specialist distributor of building materials in the residential renovation and energy efficiency market in France. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

* TIKEHAU CAPITAL TKOO.PA announced on Monday its ambition to have more than five billion euros in assets under management from 2025 exclusively dedicated to the climate emergency.

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS COPN.S announced on Monday an agreement to acquire the skin treatment specialist CASSIOPEA SKIN.S which it had split from its activities in 2015.

* ARYZTA ARYN.S – The Swiss food distributor on Monday reported underlying net profit of 5.3 million euros for its full year.

* ADLER ADJ.DE – The German real estate asset manager announced on Monday that it had started a strategic review which could lead to asset disposals.

THE 7-DAY FRANCE & INTERNATIONAL AGENDA:

(Marc Angrand, Gilles Guillaume and Blandine Hénault)