secrets revealed and a still unsolved mystery

The investigation continues into the death of Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, remains untraceable as the noose tightens on his family.

What are the Laundries hiding? Brian Laundrie, 23, had been traveling with his partner Gabby Petito since July through US national parks, when he returned home alone on 1er September, without giving any explanation as to where his fiancée was. The latter’s body was discovered on September 19 in Woyming. His disappearance was reported by his parents on September 11, ten days after Brian returned home. Last week it was revealed that Brian and his parents went camping on September 6 or 8 – they actually returned on September 7 – when Gabby’s parents were not yet aware that the young man had returned home without her. him. The Petitos believe the Laundrie family knows something and refuse to speak.





Brian Laundrie himself has been missing since September 17. To the police, the Laundries say they have no idea where their son is, nor do they know what happened to Gabby. Cassie, the sister of the young man against whom a federal arrest warrant was issued, assured mid-September on the show “Good Morning America” ​​that she had not spoken to her brother since his return to Florida. “I have cooperated with the police as much as I can. I would have liked to have information and say more. But I said everything, ”she said. Yet a lawyer for the Petitos now claims Cassie was with her parents and Brian during their camping trip. Information confirmed by Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, to “News Nation Now”. “As far as I know, Cassie was with them that day. She saw her brother Brian on the 1er September when he returned, then September 6 at the Fort de Soto campsite. The authorities are aware of these dates, ”he said. Regarding her TV interview, he said it was a response to a question she simply misunderstood.

While Brian is still actively sought after, a man claims to have crossed his path in the Appalachians. This hiker assures the “New York Post” that he spoke to him on Saturday morning, explaining that he recognized his face and his voice. “There is no doubt in my mind that this is Brian Laundrie,” he commented. Relatives of Brian have confirmed that he is a regular at this mountain range. Questioned by “People”, the lawyer of Laundrie affirms that the family is “worried” for Brian and “hope to find him alive”.